Akbar Shah expresses grief over demise of actor Mohyeddin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :President, Khairpur Arts Council, Syed Akbar Ali Shah on Monday expressed grief over the sad demise of the legendary actor Zia Mohyeddin.

In his statement issued here, he said Mohyeddin was an excellent actor, literary icon and a televangelist of a high caliber.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.