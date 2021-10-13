Akbar Shah Masoomi posted as Administrator HMC

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Akbar Shah Masoomi, (BS-19) officer of Sindh Council Unified Grade Services (SCUG), presently posted as Chief Officer District Council Sukkur was transferred and posted as Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

According to notification, in pursuant to the decision of provincial cabinet, Akbar Shah Masoomi has been posted as Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) while predecessor Capt (R) Altaf Hussain Sario transferred and directed to report to Head Quarter Local Government Department, Sindh.