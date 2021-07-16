Akbar urges Opposition to work for national interest

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Friday urged the Opposition parties to brush aside personal interest and work for national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Friday urged the Opposition parties to brush aside personal interest and work for national interest. Opposition parties should support the government for institutional reforms, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible steps for making legislation and institutional reforms, he said. The national accountability bureau (NAB), recovered more than Rs 500 billion from the corruption cases, he said. In JIT cases, the concerned institution has made Rs 33 billion recoveries, he added. Replying to a question about Ring Road scandal, he said investigation would be completed at all cost.