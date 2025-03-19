Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the restoration of Lahore’s historic Akbari Spice Market has been started.

‘The project includes the reconstruction of the ancient Akbari Gate and significant improvements to the market’s infrastructure. The Walled City Authority is overseeing its implementation’. Maryam Aurangzeb

Maryam Aurangzeb stated, "This project is part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, aimed at preserving Lahore’s historical heritage while also serving as a major milestone in boosting the economy and tourism."

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Shop signboards, spice racks will be redesigned while Walkways for pedestrians will remain open, with enhanced facilities for accessibility.

Director General WCLA, Mr Kamran lashari said ‘The reconstruction of the ancient Akbari Gate will help revive its historical significance. We will install solar lights to provide an eco-friendly lighting system in old city.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally overseeing this project to modernize Lahore’s cultural and commercial hub, ensuring better facilities for citizens. This project will be completed with the cost of 999.61 million rupees.