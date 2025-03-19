Akbari Market Restoration Starts With CM Approval
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 08:16 PM
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the restoration of Lahore’s historic Akbari Spice Market has been started
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the restoration of Lahore’s historic Akbari Spice Market has been started.
‘The project includes the reconstruction of the ancient Akbari Gate and significant improvements to the market’s infrastructure. The Walled City Authority is overseeing its implementation’. Maryam Aurangzeb
Maryam Aurangzeb stated, "This project is part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, aimed at preserving Lahore’s historical heritage while also serving as a major milestone in boosting the economy and tourism."
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Shop signboards, spice racks will be redesigned while Walkways for pedestrians will remain open, with enhanced facilities for accessibility.
Director General WCLA, Mr Kamran lashari said ‘The reconstruction of the ancient Akbari Gate will help revive its historical significance. We will install solar lights to provide an eco-friendly lighting system in old city.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally overseeing this project to modernize Lahore’s cultural and commercial hub, ensuring better facilities for citizens. This project will be completed with the cost of 999.61 million rupees.
Recent Stories
Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval
Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..
Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon4 minutes ago
-
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University4 minutes ago
-
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment4 minutes ago
-
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval4 minutes ago
-
Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani4 minutes ago
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Khawaj ..30 minutes ago
-
DC inspects public facilitation counters31 minutes ago
-
FDA ‘One Window Counter’ progress reviewed31 minutes ago
-
Tilapia fish seed released into ponds to enjoy feast on degnue larvae31 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead over domestic dispute31 minutes ago
-
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s independence34 minutes ago
-
Effective IT utilization crucial for enhanced efficiency: MD NPF Rizvi41 minutes ago