'Akbari Sarai' renovation begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority has started renovation work at 'Akbari Sarai', situated in Shahdara Complex.

According to a press release, issued here on Friday, the renovation work would cost Rs 32 million and complete by coming December.

'Akbari Sarai' was built during the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar for stay and guidance of travelers and the government representatives.

The authority would renovate entrance of 'Akbari Sarai', carry out waterproofing of roofs and construct road from 'Akbari Sarai' to Jahangir's tomb.

Fresco painting work besides improving security system of the building was also underway for promotion of tourism.