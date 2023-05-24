UrduPoint.com

AKF Appealed Public To Participate In 'Smog Free Lahore' Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 11:50 AM

AKF appealed public to participate in 'Smog Free Lahore' drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKF) Senior vice President Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat on Wednesday has appealed the public to take active part in ongoing "Smog free Lahore" tree plantation drive for safeguarding the environment from the negative effects of climate change.

"We need to take practical steps for environment protection and enhance green areas in the urban areas too", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan with the collaboration of government and PHA has kicked off 'Smog Free Lahore' campaign today (May 24) in which over 100,000 trees will be planted.

"We have to make Pakistan green, he said, adding, it is need of hour to abstain from negative effects of climate change".

He said the students of universities of the city in large numbers would take participate in the campaign.

"This campaign is a big step towards protecting the country from negative effects of the climate change, he said." We would continue encouraging the nation and volunteers to participate in this charity campaign and hoped that the nation would benefit from its positive effects soon.

Replying a question, he said the purpose of the campaign is to persuade more and more people to plant the trees and provide clean environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore May From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

52 minutes ago
 UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual ..

UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual respect, shared goals, Vice-P ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifica ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifical Academy for Life

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.