AKF Bahawalpur Provides Wheelchairs To Special Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

AKF Bahawalpur provides wheelchairs to special persons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Bahawalpur has provided wheel chairs to 73 special persons to facilitate them.

According to a press release issued here, a ceremony was organized by Al-Khidmat Foundation Bahawalpur where wheel chairs were given away to 73 special persons.

Addressing the ceremony, senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar said that AKF had provided wheelchairs to thousands of special persons.

He said that under the auspices of AKF, medical treatment facilities were being provided to thousands of people. “AKF has been running hospitals, health centers, educational institutes and technical training centers to provide facilities to tens of thousands of people, he said.

