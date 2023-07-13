AKF delegation meets secretary environment KP

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of Al Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by its Provincial President, Khalid Waqas calls on Secretary of Environment and Wildlife, Syed Nazar Hussain Shah at his office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Al Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by its Provincial President, Khalid Waqas calls on Secretary of Environment and Wildlife, Syed Nazar Hussain Shah at his office.

National Head of the Volunteer Management Program AKF Pakistan, Nisar Ahmed, Regional Manager AKF KP, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed and Senior Manager of the education and Volunteer Management Program, Waheedullah were also present on the occasion.

The delegation told the secretary of environment about the national campaign of AKF for Tree Plantation and said that the Primary objective of the campaign is to contribute to a greener and cleaner Pakistan by planting a large number of trees across the country.

It was told that AKF Foundation was aiming to plant over 10 million saplings as part of the "Clean and Green Pakistan" drive and over 1.4 million saplings would be planted in KP. The plantation drive would commence on July 20 in Azakhel area of Nowshera and volunteers would plant over 15000 saplings in the area alone.

Syed Nazar Hussain Shah lauded the role of AKF and said that the national campaign of AKF for tree plantation is a significant initiative to promote environmental sustainability and combat climate change.

Later, President AKF Khalid Waqas presented Annual Performance Report of AKF KP.