AKF distributes 300 food packages among deserving families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) distributed 300 food packages among the deserving families in district Peshawar under its Ramazan package.

In this connection a function was held at Markaz-e-Islami, the provincial headquarters of the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) here on Tuesday.

Provincial president, Al-Khidmat Foundation Khalid Waqas was chief guest on the occasion.

Like previous years, the food packages containing flour, ghee, sugar, rice, pulses and other food items were distributed among orphans, widows, transgender and persons with special abilities.

Others who attended the function were included provincial naib ameer JIP Maulana Hidayatullah, district president AKF Abdul Haseeb, Media Manager Noor-ul-Wahid Jadoon, Haji Saifullah and others.