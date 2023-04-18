UrduPoint.com

AKF Distributes Ramadan Food Packages Among 350 Widows

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

AKF distributes Ramadan Food Packages among 350 widows

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) with the assistance of Southern Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Ramadan food packages among 350 widows during a ceremony held here on Tuesday.

The food packages consist of flour, ghee, pulses, rice, tea leaf and other essential food items.

Addressing the ceremony, the president of AKF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Waqas Chamkani said that the foundation with the assistance of its donors arranged food packages for poor and deserving people during Ramadan to include them in the happiness of the holy month.

He said that the foundation distributes Ramadan Food Package each year, for which the people of the provincial metropolis are paying tributes to it.

He pledged that the foundation will continue the process in future too.

More Stories From Pakistan

