AKF distributes ration among 200 flood affected families

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :District Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Maulana Saleem Ullah Arshad has said that tents were being provided to the flood affected people besides ration packages.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) for distribution of ration packages among flood victims here in Kot-Essa Khan village.

The JI district Ameer said that for the relief and immediate rehabilitation of the people affected by the recent floods, the flood victims were provided with tents for shelter along with ration. While a mega project worth crores of rupees was given to the flood victims of Paroa.

In the ceremony, the ration packages were distributed among 200 flood affected families by AKF.

Each ration package included two kilogram each of ghee, sugar, pulses and rice besides 20 kg of flour bags, mosquito nets and bags.