AKF distributes relief goods worth Rs 650m in flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) has distributed relief goods worth more than Rs.650 million among the flood affectees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far. The emergency relief phase would be followed by the reconstruction.

This was stated by the provincial president, AKF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Waqas while addressing a press conference regarding relief operation for flood affectees here on Tuesday.

He said that since the first day of the tragedy, over 7000 volunteers of the foundation have been in the field carrying relief activities in 17 flood affected districts of the province.

Khalid Waqas said that 24021 ration packages, 96720 food boxes, 983 tarpaulins, 1098 tents, 1514 non food items, 350 mosquitos' nets, 747 blankets and 201375 suits of clothes have already been distributed among the flood affectees.

Furthermore, he said 2388 affectees have also been provided a cash amount to meet their requirements.

Similarly, he said that 1721650 people have been provided clean drinking water and Al-Khidmat Kitchens have also been established in the worst affected areas wherein a three-time cooked meal is provided to the people.

The foundation has also held 94 free medical camps wherein 28200 patients have been provided free medical treatment and medicines.