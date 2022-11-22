AKF distributes seeds, fertilizers, pesticides among 200 flood affected farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) has distributed wheat seeds, fertilizers and pesticides among 200 flood affected farmers hailing from different areas of the district.

In this regard a ceremony was organized here at Daraban road by Al-Khidmat Foundation wherein the wheat seeds, fertilizers and pesticides were distributed among the farmers belonged to Paroa, Daraban, Kulachi and Dera Tehsils under the "Kisan Package".

Speaking on the occasion, District President Manzar Masood Khattak said the AKF has taken the lead in serving the people after the recent devastating floods which affected hundreds of thousands people in Dera Ismail Khan.

Besides, hundreds of acres of crops were washed away.

He said the Jamaat-e-Islami and its subsidiary organization Al-Khidmat Foundation started the relief and rescue activities from the first day of the flood and after that now the rehabilitation work has been started which would continue until the rehabilitation of the last flood victim.

The ceremony was also addressed by District Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Salimullah Arshad. Tehsil Mayor Draban Ehsanullah Miankhel and other leaders were also present.