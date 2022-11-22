UrduPoint.com

AKF Distributes Seeds, Fertilizers, Pesticides Among 200 Flood Affected Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

AKF distributes seeds, fertilizers, pesticides among 200 flood affected farmers

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) has distributed wheat seeds, fertilizers and pesticides among 200 flood affected farmers hailing from different areas of the district.

In this regard a ceremony was organized here at Daraban road by Al-Khidmat Foundation wherein the wheat seeds, fertilizers and pesticides were distributed among the farmers belonged to Paroa, Daraban, Kulachi and Dera Tehsils under the "Kisan Package".

Speaking on the occasion, District President Manzar Masood Khattak said the AKF has taken the lead in serving the people after the recent devastating floods which affected hundreds of thousands people in Dera Ismail Khan.

Besides, hundreds of acres of crops were washed away.

He said the Jamaat-e-Islami and its subsidiary organization Al-Khidmat Foundation started the relief and rescue activities from the first day of the flood and after that now the rehabilitation work has been started which would continue until the rehabilitation of the last flood victim.

The ceremony was also addressed by District Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Salimullah Arshad. Tehsil Mayor Draban Ehsanullah Miankhel and other leaders were also present.

Related Topics

Flood Road Dera Ismail Khan Lead From Wheat

Recent Stories

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

23 minutes ago
 PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Mur ..

PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Murtaz

27 minutes ago
 Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular ..

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular hearing

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queu ..

Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queue to get NOC

1 hour ago
 PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

2 hours ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.