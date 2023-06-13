UrduPoint.com

AKF Established Relief Camp In Golarchi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation has established relief camps for likely Cyclone affectees in the Golarchi area

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation has established relief camps for likely Cyclone affectees in the Golarchi area.

Different volunteer teams led by Managing Disaster Director Al-Khidmat Foundation Kher Muhammad Tunio, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami district Badin Syed Ali Mardan Shah have also reached out to shift people to safe places.

On the occasion, MD AKF and Syed Ali Mardan Shah said that destitute people would not leave alone in this difficult time and every possible assistance would be provided to them.

