AKF Establishes Tent Village For Flood Affected Afghan Refugees

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) established a tent village for flood affected Afghan refugees at Hassan Khel, district Charsadda, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The houses of 180 Afghan refugees residing in Hassan Khel an adjacent locality of Sar Daryab were destroyed in the recent flood.

AKF has not only established a tent village for them, rather also set up a tent school for their children.

The volunteers of the foundation are providing cooked food to the residents of the village on a daily basis while a free medical camp was also arranged to provide medical facilities to them.

