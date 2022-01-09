AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 08 (APP):All Kashmir Forum (AKF) hosted an extraordinary meeting on Saturday to discuss the extra-judicial killings, changes in the demographic structure and right to self-determination of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Narendra Modi's actions against the innocent and armless people in IIOJK were tantamount of "war crimes", AKF meeting declared this with grave concern.

The extraordinary meeting was attended by the members and office bearers including Ibrar Ahmed Shaheen, Sadam Inqlabi, Syed Qamer Abbas Shah, Abdul Basit Khan, Imran Ch, Abdul Basit Raja, Rizwan from the different districts of the Jammu Kashmir, AKF spokesman told APP here.

During the meeting, it was pledged to strengthen All Kashmir Forum and bring more and more youth into the fold to highlight the human rights violations in IIOJK and for obtaining the right of self-determination.

A conscious movement and platform of the youths of the state of Jammu Kashmir, AKF hold an extraordinary meeting at Islamabad to discuss the extra-judicial killings of civilians under so called cordon and search operations, changes in the demographic structure of IIOJK and denial the right of Self-determination of people of Jammu Kashmir.

AKF strongly condemns Indian state-terrorism and extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called cordon and search operations in IIOJK.

No amount of Indian sophistry can obfuscate the Indian state-terrorism perpetuated with shameless impunity in IIOJK, nor could use of brutal force ever succeed in breaking the will of the Kashmiri people struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

AKF also expressed grave concern over the continuing military siege, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership, unprecedented restrictions on fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people and ongoing efforts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, in clear violation of international law, in particular the 4th Geneva Convention. By annulling the disputed status of IIOJK, PM Narendra Modi has violated the UNSC resolutions and international laws of which his country is a member.

The deployment of extra forces and the use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population was violation of the Geneva Convention and international human rights laws. Narendra Modi wants to change the demography of IIOJK and convert the Muslim majority into minority. Modi is a butcher of Gujrat, a terrorist, a financer and protector of fugitive who was among the top ten on terrorists list. All Kashmir Forum also strongly condemns the racist Hindutva supremacist Modi govt's continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of IIOJK in violation of all international laws.

AKF termed the new Indian domicile law the latest illegal action to exploit the international focus on COVID-19 pandemic to push forward BJP's Hindutva supremacist agenda. The new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020 was a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention. It is another illegal step by India to settle non-Kashmiris in IIOJK by changing the domicile laws. This is also a clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

All Kashmir Forum spokesman said that recently Hindu leaders called for genocide of Muslims at hate speech conclave in Haridwar, adding attacks by Hindu extremists against Muslims and other minorities have intensified under Modi-led fascist Indian government. It said, hate speeches, crimes against Muslims and other minorities are motivated by Hindutva ideology. The RSS-BJP leaders are using hate speeches to demonize Muslims and other minorities in India, it deplored.

AKF spokesman also said that India guilty of violating UN Resolutions on Kashmir. The struggle of the people of Kashmir for freedom has to be regarded as a long human fight for right to self-determination backed by majority of the members of the United Nations Organization. India is violating of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights "ICCPR", International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights "ICESCR" and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights "UDHR".

All Kashmir Forum spokesman also urged the international community to play its role for peaceful and durable resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.