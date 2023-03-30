UrduPoint.com

AKF Launches Sasta Tandoor Scheme For Destitute, Middle Class

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) has launched Sasta Tandoor Scheme for provision of relief to destitute and middle class of the society during the holy month of Ramazan, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The destitute and middle class are getting 50 percent discount at the Tandoors established under the scheme. Besides facilitating the destitute segments, the scheme is also providing relief to the inflation hit middle class of the society.

According to Noor-ul-Wahid Jadoon, a provincial spokesman of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) affiliated charity, the organization is not only providing relief to the destitute affected by the growing price hike rather, it is also taking more steps in this regard.

In this connection, he said the organization with the financial assistance of the affluent, has also initiated the Sasta Tandoor Scheme and providing 50 percent relief to the people under it.

He said that initially, 37 tandoors have been established in 15 districts of the province, which provides relief to over 20000 people on a daily basis.

