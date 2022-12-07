AKF launches 'Tameer-e-Watan' program for rehabilitation of flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF), affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami, has started 'Tameer-e-Watan' program for rehabilitation of flood victims.

It was stated by AKF Vice President Dr. Mushtaq Manghat while addressing a press conference here at a private hotel.

He said that Pakistan was suffering from natural disasters. He said it was media due to which the world came to know that how much destruction had occurred with the recent devastating floods and how many people had been affected in the country.

This year's flood was the biggest and most destructive in Pakistan's history, affecting more than 30 million people and causing losses of over Rs 30 billion.

He lauded the role of media for highlighting the sufferings of the affected people at local as well as international level.

He mentioned that many workers of AKF were martyred and many others got suffered with different diseases while saving the people during flood.

The flood victims were provided with tents, clothes, food and drinking water besides health facilities.

Jamaat-e-Islami Dera Ameer Maulana Saleem Ullah Arshad, General Secretary Bashir Hargan, AKF Dera President Manzar Masood Khattak and Vice Presidents Muhammad Aqeel Dumrah and Aijaz Ahmad Awan were also present.