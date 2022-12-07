UrduPoint.com

AKF Launches 'Tameer-e-Watan' Program For Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

AKF launches 'Tameer-e-Watan' program for rehabilitation of flood victims

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF), affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami, has started 'Tameer-e-Watan' program for rehabilitation of flood victims.

It was stated by AKF Vice President Dr. Mushtaq Manghat while addressing a press conference here at a private hotel.

He said that Pakistan was suffering from natural disasters. He said it was media due to which the world came to know that how much destruction had occurred with the recent devastating floods and how many people had been affected in the country.

This year's flood was the biggest and most destructive in Pakistan's history, affecting more than 30 million people and causing losses of over Rs 30 billion.

He lauded the role of media for highlighting the sufferings of the affected people at local as well as international level.

He mentioned that many workers of AKF were martyred and many others got suffered with different diseases while saving the people during flood.

The flood victims were provided with tents, clothes, food and drinking water besides health facilities.

Jamaat-e-Islami Dera Ameer Maulana Saleem Ullah Arshad, General Secretary Bashir Hargan, AKF Dera President Manzar Masood Khattak and Vice Presidents Muhammad Aqeel Dumrah and Aijaz Ahmad Awan were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Flood Water Hotel Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police ..

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police to improve its performance

24 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this ..

Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this week

42 minutes ago
 Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

58 minutes ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

3 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.