UrduPoint.com

AKF Organizes Christmas Function, Distributes Ration Among 100 Christian Families

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:48 PM

AKF organizes Christmas function, distributes ration among 100 Christian families

Al Khidmat Foundation (AKF), a welfare organization of Jamat-e- Islami Pakistan, on Thursday organized a Christmas function at Civil Lines Church in which ration packets were distributed among 100 deserving and needy Christian families

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation (AKF), a welfare organization of Jamat-e- Islami Pakistan, on Thursday organized a Christmas function at Civil Lines Church in which ration packets were distributed among 100 deserving and needy Christian families.

Provincial Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh Muhammad Hussain Mahnati, Deputy General Secretary Sindh Hafiz Tahir Majeed, District Ameer Aqeel Ahmad Khan, party's provincial Secretary Information Mujahid Chana, District education Officer Hyderabad Pir Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Shah Jilani, Pastor of Civil Line Church Naseer Jan were present on the occasion.

President of Khidmat Foundation Hyderabad Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, General Secretary Naeem Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Chohan and Saleem Khan were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Muhammad Hussain Mahnati said that Al-Khidmat Foundation always organizes Christmas celebrations for the Christian community across the country each year, distributing rations and Christmas presents to deserving and needy families.

Mahnati said that the situation in Sialkot was reprehensible, adding that Jamaat-e-Islami considered the Christian community as an important part of the population of Pakistan and expressed its commitment to provide them all constitutional and legal rights and full protection.

The District Education Officer Pir Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Shah Jilani in his address said that the initiative of service for the Christian community was commendable, it creates a spirit of love and brotherhood.

Pastor Naseer Jan said that Al-Khidmat Foundation was organizing such events every year on the occasion of Christmas for the Christian community that doubled the happiness of the Christian community for which we are grateful to the Foundation.

The Christian families also thanked Al-Khidmat Foundation for its welfare activities.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Christmas Hyderabad Sialkot Muhammad Ali Church Christian All Love

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 LDA demolishes various illegal structure in Pak Ar ..

LDA demolishes various illegal structure in Pak Arab Society

7 minutes ago
 Russia Fines American GitHub for Failure to Remove ..

Russia Fines American GitHub for Failure to Remove Illegal Content - Court

7 minutes ago
 PCSW organizes workshop to discuss findings of 4th ..

PCSW organizes workshop to discuss findings of 4th PGPR

7 minutes ago
 Canada Closely Following Treason Case Against Ex-U ..

Canada Closely Following Treason Case Against Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.