AKF organizes Christmas function, distributes ration among 100 Christian families

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation (AKF), a welfare organization of Jamat-e- Islami Pakistan, on Thursday organized a Christmas function at Civil Lines Church in which ration packets were distributed among 100 deserving and needy Christian families.

Provincial Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh Muhammad Hussain Mahnati, Deputy General Secretary Sindh Hafiz Tahir Majeed, District Ameer Aqeel Ahmad Khan, party's provincial Secretary Information Mujahid Chana, District education Officer Hyderabad Pir Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Shah Jilani, Pastor of Civil Line Church Naseer Jan were present on the occasion.

President of Khidmat Foundation Hyderabad Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, General Secretary Naeem Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Chohan and Saleem Khan were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Muhammad Hussain Mahnati said that Al-Khidmat Foundation always organizes Christmas celebrations for the Christian community across the country each year, distributing rations and Christmas presents to deserving and needy families.

Mahnati said that the situation in Sialkot was reprehensible, adding that Jamaat-e-Islami considered the Christian community as an important part of the population of Pakistan and expressed its commitment to provide them all constitutional and legal rights and full protection.

The District Education Officer Pir Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Shah Jilani in his address said that the initiative of service for the Christian community was commendable, it creates a spirit of love and brotherhood.

Pastor Naseer Jan said that Al-Khidmat Foundation was organizing such events every year on the occasion of Christmas for the Christian community that doubled the happiness of the Christian community for which we are grateful to the Foundation.

The Christian families also thanked Al-Khidmat Foundation for its welfare activities.