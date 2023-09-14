AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples

Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) organized a mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples of the five districts of Malakand division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) organized a mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples of the five districts of Malakand division.

The mass wedding ceremony of the orphans and destitute couples was organized in Riwaj Wedding Hall at Thana town of district Malakand, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

More than 800 guests including the relatives of the couples attended the Walima ceremony. So far 497 families have benefited from the mass wedding facility under the auspices of the foundation.

Provincial president, AKF KP, Khalid Waqas presided over the ceremony while Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Siraj-ul-Haq was chief guest on the occasion.

Prominent among those who attended the Walima of mass wedding ceremony were included vice president AKF Pakistan, Zakirullah Mujahid, General Secretary Haji Rizwanullah Mohmand, Mohammad Haleem Bacha, former KP minister Shah Raz Khan, former MNA Syed Bakhtiar Maani and officials of the Foundation from all districts of Malakand.

On this occasion, each newly wedded couple was presented an amount of Rs.150,000/- in cash and household items including bed, washing machine, pedestal fan, dressing table, sewing machine, iron, water, tea, dinner and other essential items of the daily used in gift.

The expenses of the mass wedding ceremony were sponsored by the opulent personalities. Gifts were also presented to all brides in a separate gathering arranged under the auspices of the Al-Khidmat Women Trust.