Open Menu

AKF Organizes Mass Wedding Ceremony For 21 Destitute Couples

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2023 | 06:48 PM

AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples

Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) organized a mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples of the five districts of Malakand division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) organized a mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples of the five districts of Malakand division.

The mass wedding ceremony of the orphans and destitute couples was organized in Riwaj Wedding Hall at Thana town of district Malakand, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

More than 800 guests including the relatives of the couples attended the Walima ceremony. So far 497 families have benefited from the mass wedding facility under the auspices of the foundation.

Provincial president, AKF KP, Khalid Waqas presided over the ceremony while Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Siraj-ul-Haq was chief guest on the occasion.

Prominent among those who attended the Walima of mass wedding ceremony were included vice president AKF Pakistan, Zakirullah Mujahid, General Secretary Haji Rizwanullah Mohmand, Mohammad Haleem Bacha, former KP minister Shah Raz Khan, former MNA Syed Bakhtiar Maani and officials of the Foundation from all districts of Malakand.

On this occasion, each newly wedded couple was presented an amount of Rs.150,000/- in cash and household items including bed, washing machine, pedestal fan, dressing table, sewing machine, iron, water, tea, dinner and other essential items of the daily used in gift.

The expenses of the mass wedding ceremony were sponsored by the opulent personalities. Gifts were also presented to all brides in a separate gathering arranged under the auspices of the Al-Khidmat Women Trust.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Marriage Malakand Women All From

Recent Stories

ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

5 minutes ago
 Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

10 minutes ago
 UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainab ..

UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainable development in Quetta

10 minutes ago
 SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

10 minutes ago
 Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure ..

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure in UAE

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

20 minutes ago
PM for expediting PIA privatization process

PM for expediting PIA privatization process

17 minutes ago
 OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan ..

OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan A Baidaulet

12 minutes ago
 BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as gi ..

BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as girls gain first, 3rd position

17 minutes ago
 Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

13 minutes ago
 President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance c ..

President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance claim with 8 years' profit

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive g ..

Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive growth for enduring development ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan