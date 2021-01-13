UrduPoint.com
AKF Organizes Medical, Screening Camp For Street Children

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Wednesday organized a one-day free medical and screening camp for street children in Saad bin Maaz Model school, at Sardar Ghari, G.T. Road Peshawar.

During camps experienced health experts carried out free screening of 300 street children for various diseases and gave free medicines to them.

Provincial president AKF, Khalid Waqas and Additional Secretary Social Welfare, Habibullah Arif inaugurated the free medical and screening camp.

AKF under Al-Khidmat Child Protection Project had established 16 centres for attracting street children to education wherein over 700 children are getting education. Eight of such centres are operational in Peshawar where over 300 children are being given Primary education.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Secretary Social Welfare, Habibullah Arif and provincial president AKF, Khalid Waqas said that these centres are operational with the financial support of resourceful philanthropists.

They said that hundreds of children after getting basic education are getting education admission in other schools.

They said, AKF also organize different activities for street children. Beside, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Khyber, such centres have also been recently established in North and South Waziristan and very soon such centres would also be established in other districts of the province.

