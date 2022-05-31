AKF, PACF hold weeklong free eye camp in Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) held a weeklong free eye camp in Kabul starting from May 30.

The camp has been established at Al-Noor Eye Hospital in Kabul which would continue till June 5, 2022.

At the camp, the doctors would carry out 500 cataract surgeries, 50 vitreoretinal surgeries and as many oculoplastic surgeries.

The Forum had also held similar eye camps in Kabul as well as Khost where the Pakistani doctors had treated the Afghan patients coming from remote areas, without any cost.