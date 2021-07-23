UrduPoint.com
AKF Sacrifices Cattle Worth Rs 83.5 Mn On Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) has sacrificed cattle worth Rs 83.5 million on Eid-ul-Azha and distributed their meat among orphans, widows, thalasimia affected children, Afghan refugees and inmates of jails across the province.

Like past, AKF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sacrificed large scale cattle in the province including newly merged districts and distributed their meat among deserving people in the province, said AKF KP spokesman, Noor-ul-Wahid Jadoon.

A large number of local, foreign welfare organizations and local individuals sacrificed animals worth Rs 83.5 million and distributed their meat under its Qurbani Project 2021.

Beside local distribution, the meat was also delivered to thousands of refugees families of Syria and Myanmar.

