AKFKP appeals govt to support journalists in coronavirus situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :President Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Waqas Sunday appealed to the provincial government to extend support to the journalists who were fighting the corona epidemic like other forces and their sacrifices would be remembered for a long time.

AKFKP President Khalid Waqas said that corona like situation cannot stop the activities of journalists as they were carrying out their reporting duties in these difficult times. He added that the coronation test of several journalists has been positive and the recent death of Fakhruddin Syed and Gulshan Aziz has caused an irreparable loss to the journalistic community.

He called on the government to help journalists who were performing their duties and helping to raise awareness about the government's chronic disease. Khalid Waqas said that AKF Pakistan was spending millions of rupees for the service of humanity.

He said that AKF Pakistan has continued its relief operations across the country and has so far spent Rs 1808 million in this regard from which 800,000 people have so far benefited.

Similarly, the Foundation has so far distributed 572,607 ration packages and 829,856 cooked food packages across the country and the relief process is still ongoing.

He further said that AKF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has so far spent Rs 393.782623 million on various relief works in the province during the situation created by COVID-19. Khalid Waqas disclosed that AKFKP has spent Rs 320.578308 million on food packages (122,262 ration packs). Similarly, Rs 9.290578 million has been spent on 78379 packages of cooked food.

He said that the foundation was creating awareness among the people against the recent epidemic and along with the guidance of the people, the foundation has provided 193243 protective masks to the people.

Similarly, 657 special dress gowns and isolation garments have been provided to the health staff, he said, adding AKFKP has carried out 309 protective sprays in hospitals at a cost of Rs. 0.4777 million. Similarly, the Foundation has also setup 16 quarantine centers in the province.