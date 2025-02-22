Open Menu

AKFP To Extend Health Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 01:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) on Saturday has made preparations to extend its health services program to far flung areas of the country.

A ceremony of fund generation was held here that was organized by AKFP.

It was presided over by Vice President(VC),AKFP,Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik and other leaders.

The participants of the ceremony were apprised that AKFP had planned to extend its health services program to more far flung areas of the country.

Malik said that AKF had been running operation of 56 hospitals and health centers where 4.

2 million patients were provided health services including medical treatment of major diseases.

He further said that AKFP had been caring 32 thousands orphan children in different ways including provision of food,education and healthcare.

He said that AKFP had spent a sum of Rs 6 billion in assistance in Gaza belt for welfare of oppressed people of Palestine.

Vice President(VP),Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan,South Punjab chapter,Syed Zeeshan Akhtar said that AKFP had been running several social welfare projects in the region,in different fields including education,health services and financial assistance.

