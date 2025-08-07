AKF’s “Bano Qabil” program celebrated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A prestigious ceremony highlighting Al-Khidmat Foundation’s “Bano Qabil” program was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI ).

Addressing on the occasion, chamber President Usman Shaukat praised the “Bano Qabil” program and assured full support from the chamber, describing it as a golden opportunity for Pakistan’s youth.

Speakers at the event highlighted that 65% of Pakistan’s 250 million population is under 30 years old. Despite abundant natural resources, millions of children lack access to education. The “Bano Qabil” program is a significant effort to empower the youth. Launched in 2022 in Karachi, the program has expanded nationwide, particularly to underdeveloped districts in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab. Campuses have been established to offer 28 modern, free courses, including digital marketing, web development, freelancing, and e-commerce, aimed at equipping youth with skills for employment.

To date, over 50,000 young individuals have benefited from the program, becoming self-sufficient and creating job opportunities for others. Al-Khidmat Foundation aims to train 1 million youth in the next two years, contributing positively to Pakistan’s economy.

The ceremony was attended by Syed Arif Shirazi (Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Rawalpindi/Convener), Haroon Rasheed (President Al-Khidmat Foundation Rawalpindi), Javed Akhtar (General Secretary AKF Rawalpindi), Mubashir Warraich (Director Pakistan Engineering Council), Rizwan Ahmed (President AKF Punjab North), and Usman Akash (Director Bano Qabil Program Rawalpindi), who in their speeches commended the initiative.

The event was also attended by Senior Vice President RCCI, Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former President Amanullah Khan and other distinguished guests.

The event concluded with tributes to the Al-Khidmat Foundation team for their dedicated mission to skill the nation’s youth, a valuable asset to the country.