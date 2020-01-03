UrduPoint.com
'Akhbar Faroos' Union Felicitates New Peshawar Press Club Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:33 PM

'Akhbar Faroos' Union felicitates new Peshawar Press Club cabinet

Akhbar Faroosh Union President Raza Khan and Press Secretary Rehman Gul Mohmand have felicitated the newly elected President of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and his cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Akhbar Faroosh Union President Raza Khan and Press Secretary Rehman Gul Mohmand have felicitated the newly elected President of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and his cabinet.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the representatives of Akhbar Faroosh Union said that newly elected PPC President Syed Bukhar Shah had always waged struggle for the rights of the journalists in past.

They expressed the hope that the newly elected PPC cabinet would extend full support to their struggle for the establishment of Newspapers' Market in the provincial metropolis.

