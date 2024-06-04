'Akhiyan Waliyo' to be staged at Alhamra theatre festival

(@FahadShabbir)

Maas Foundation is presenting its well acclaimed theatre play ”Akhiyan Waliyo” at the Alhamra Theatre festival

Maas Foundation will perform its well acclaimed theatre play “Akhiyan Waliyo” on 6th June at Alhamra Mall Road during the Alhamra Theatre festival 2024. This play is written by William Perviaz and directed by Aamir Nawaz. The play is a hilarious comic satire and reflection on the behaviors of society especially during any emergency situation. The play is set at a crossroad of the Walled City where a piece of stone has become a problem for all those who have eyes while blind people are not getting hurt because they have white sticks to feel it. As it is not possible to pick the stone single handily, do the people who are getting hurt from the stone will join hands to remove it? For that you have to watch the performance.

Artistic Director Maas Foundation, Aamir Nawaz said that Maas Foundation has performed this play at several national and international theatre festivals including 28th Aita/Iata International Theatre festival in Masan, South Korea, back in 2007, 1st Colombo International Theatre Festival 2012 in Sri Lanka and at Theatre Olympiad at District Cuttack in Orissa State of India back in 2013. This festival got marvelous response everywhere and people got themselves connected with the performance immediately.

The cast of the play “Akhiyan Walyio” is Abid Hussain, Zaheer Taj, Kashif Nazir, Tanveer Khalid, Eshah Malik, Ahmad Ali, Rai Ali Raza, Omer Khalid & Aamir Ali. The music of the play is designed by Imran Mani while media management will be done by Khalid Ejaz Mufti. The play will be shown free to the audience.