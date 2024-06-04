Open Menu

'Akhiyan Waliyo' To Be Staged At Alhamra Theatre Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 07:57 PM

'Akhiyan Waliyo' to be staged at Alhamra theatre festival

Maas Foundation is presenting its well acclaimed theatre play ”Akhiyan Waliyo” at the Alhamra Theatre festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Maas Foundation is presenting its well acclaimed theatre play ”Akhiyan Waliyo” at the Alhamra Theatre festival.

Maas Foundation will perform its well acclaimed theatre play “Akhiyan Waliyo” on 6th June at Alhamra Mall Road during the Alhamra Theatre festival 2024. This play is written by William Perviaz and directed by Aamir Nawaz. The play is a hilarious comic satire and reflection on the behaviors of society especially during any emergency situation. The play is set at a crossroad of the Walled City where a piece of stone has become a problem for all those who have eyes while blind people are not getting hurt because they have white sticks to feel it. As it is not possible to pick the stone single handily, do the people who are getting hurt from the stone will join hands to remove it? For that you have to watch the performance.

Artistic Director Maas Foundation, Aamir Nawaz said that Maas Foundation has performed this play at several national and international theatre festivals including 28th Aita/Iata International Theatre festival in Masan, South Korea, back in 2007, 1st Colombo International Theatre Festival 2012 in Sri Lanka and at Theatre Olympiad at District Cuttack in Orissa State of India back in 2013. This festival got marvelous response everywhere and people got themselves connected with the performance immediately.

The cast of the play “Akhiyan Walyio” is Abid Hussain, Zaheer Taj, Kashif Nazir, Tanveer Khalid, Eshah Malik, Ahmad Ali, Rai Ali Raza, Omer Khalid & Aamir Ali. The music of the play is designed by Imran Mani while media management will be done by Khalid Ejaz Mufti. The play will be shown free to the audience.

Related Topics

India Lahore Music Sri Lanka Road Cuttack Colombo South Korea June Media Mufti All From

Recent Stories

A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are criti ..

A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and nati ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extend ..

Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 2024

5 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empoweri ..

Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth

5 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out in Murree forest

Fire breaks out in Murree forest

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 mi ..

Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Youth convention held in Sindh University campus

Youth convention held in Sindh University campus

5 minutes ago
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development wo ..

Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work

5 minutes ago
 India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle ..

India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Sh ..

5 minutes ago
 Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Ko ..

Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area

5 minutes ago
 Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Sh ..

Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze

5 minutes ago
 Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Fores ..

Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism

5 minutes ago
 Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-N ..

Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan