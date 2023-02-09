UrduPoint.com

Akhtar Hayat Gandapur Posted As IGP KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Akhtar Hayat Gandapur posted as IGP KP

Federal Government has transferred and posted Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, a BPS -21 Officer of the Police Services of Pakistan, presently serving in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Government has transferred and posted Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, a BPS -21 Officer of the Police Services of Pakistan, presently serving in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under Interior Division as a Provincial Police Officer (PPO), the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 with immediate effect and until further orders, said a notification issued by the Establishment Division on Thursday.

