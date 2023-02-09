Akhtar Hayat posted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Federal Government has transferred and posted Akhtar Hayat Gandapor (BS 21), an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has transferred and posted Akhtar Hayat Gandapor (BS 21), an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was earlier posted at FIA Islamabad, said a notification received here on Thursday.