Akhtar Mengal arrives at Jati Umra to call on Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain Safdar received BNP Chief Akhtar Mengal upon his arrival at Jati Umra.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chief Akhtar Mengal arrived at Jati Umra to meet PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

As Mr. Mengal arrived at Jati Umra residence, Maryam Nawaz herself along with her husband Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar received the guest and welcomed him.

According to the sources, both leaders would discuss the current political scenario and ongoing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its line of action in coming days.

Mengal is the first Balochistan leader who is visiting Jati Umra after a successful gathering of PDM in Quetta.

Maryam Nawaz in Quetta jalsa (gathering) had raised the matter of missing persons and questioned the PTI government for its poor policies. She said that Quetta was not focused as it should have been.

She promised to raise voice for the oppressed people of Quetta and came down hard upon the PTI for its previous stance about development and progress in Balochistan.