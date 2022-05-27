UrduPoint.com

Akhtar Munir Appointed As MD APP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Akhtar Munir appointed as MD APP

The Press Secretary and Adviser to the President on Information Akhtar Munir has been appointed as Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Press Secretary and Adviser to the President on Information Akhtar Munir has been appointed as Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation.

In a notification issued here by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday, the Press Secretary of BS-20 was transferred and appointed as MD Associated Press of Pakistan in lieu off Mubashir Hasan on standard terms and conditions of deputation till his date of superannuation that is 09-06-24.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Encroachment removed from many localities of Hyder ..

Encroachment removed from many localities of Hyderabad

49 seconds ago
 Right activist Lala Haleem Shaikh dies of heart at ..

Right activist Lala Haleem Shaikh dies of heart attack

53 seconds ago
 4 robbers looted passengers

4 robbers looted passengers

14 minutes ago
 LUMHS VC inaugurates Public School for employees' ..

LUMHS VC inaugurates Public School for employees' children

14 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

14 minutes ago
 Lahore, Chiniot Chambers to join hands for promoti ..

Lahore, Chiniot Chambers to join hands for promotion of trade, industry

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.