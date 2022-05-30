UrduPoint.com

Akhtar Munir Assumes Charge As APP MD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Akhtar Munir assumes charge as APP MD

Akhtar Munir, a senior officer of the Information Group, Monday assumed charge as Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Akhtar Munir, a senior officer of the Information Group, Monday assumed charge as Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The Federal Government appointed Akhtar Munir, a BS-20 officer, as head of the premier news agency through a notification issued on May 27, 2022.

He replaced Mubashir Hassan who was posted as Principal Information Officer (PIO).

Earlier, Akhtar Munir had been serving as Press Secretary/Information Advisor to the President of Pakistan since February 2020.

