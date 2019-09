(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Dr Akhtar Nazir, a BPS-21 Officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has been appointed as Special Secretary (BPS-22) on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions in Senate Secretariat.

According to a notification issued on Friday by the Senate Secretariat, he has assumed the charge of the post of Special Secretary in the Senate.