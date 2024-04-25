Open Menu

Akhunzada Calls For Provincial Assembly Session To Devise Policy Against Terrorism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Akhunzada calls for Provincial Assembly session to devise policy against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Akhunzada Chattan Thursday demanded Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to promptly call together a session of the Provincial Assembly to devise a comprehensive policy against terrorism.

Addressing a press conference along with other party members, he criticized the Chief Minister for prioritizing corner meetings and protests rather than devising strategy to address the terrorism issue through assembly’s sense.

Akhunzada Chattan suggested that if the Chief Minister failed to act, the Governor of the Province should convene the session in consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

He emphasized the urgent need for action, citing that terrorism has taken on local residents, armed forces, and police personnel in the province.

Akhunzada Chattan proposed the formation of a "Representative Jirga" comprising locals from affected areas and merged districts to effectively combat terrorism, stressing the importance of local involvement in resolving the issue.

He urged the political leadership to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) advocated by the PPP and called for a review of policy with Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Jirga Provincial Assembly Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls th ..

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake

3 hours ago
 Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

4 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

4 hours ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

4 hours ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

6 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

18 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

18 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan