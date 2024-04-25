Akhunzada Calls For Provincial Assembly Session To Devise Policy Against Terrorism
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Akhunzada Chattan Thursday demanded Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to promptly call together a session of the Provincial Assembly to devise a comprehensive policy against terrorism.
Addressing a press conference along with other party members, he criticized the Chief Minister for prioritizing corner meetings and protests rather than devising strategy to address the terrorism issue through assembly’s sense.
Akhunzada Chattan suggested that if the Chief Minister failed to act, the Governor of the Province should convene the session in consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.
He emphasized the urgent need for action, citing that terrorism has taken on local residents, armed forces, and police personnel in the province.
Akhunzada Chattan proposed the formation of a "Representative Jirga" comprising locals from affected areas and merged districts to effectively combat terrorism, stressing the importance of local involvement in resolving the issue.
He urged the political leadership to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) advocated by the PPP and called for a review of policy with Afghanistan.
