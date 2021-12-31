Akhunzada terms health card a revolutionary initiative

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 06:59 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Taqi Akhunzada on Friday said the issuance of the health card is a revolutionary step towards fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, Akhunzada termed the National Health Card as ideal in the history of Pakistan, adding that previous governments had allocated all facilities and packages for specific people and elites while Names were used by common people.

Akhunzada appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed in this regard and said that Khursheed has left no stone unturned in resolving the public issues.

