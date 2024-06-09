Open Menu

Akhunzada Zahid Ullah Shah To Be Acting Mayor Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Akhunzada Zahid Ullah Shah to be acting Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday left for Saudi Arabia to obtain the blessing of Hajj, where he will receive the blessing of Hajj and offer special prayers for the safety of the country and nation.

Chairman Akhunzada Zahidullah Shah was appointed acting Mayor of Peshawar. On the occasion of the Hajj departure of Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali, Chairman Akhunzada Zahidullah Shah has been appointed Acting Mayor of Peshawar, a formal announcement has been issued.

Related Topics

Peshawar Hajj Saudi Arabia Sunday

Recent Stories

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of ma ..

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

18 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

18 hours ago
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

18 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

18 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

18 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

18 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

18 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan