Akhunzada Zahid Ullah Shah To Be Acting Mayor Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday left for Saudi Arabia to obtain the blessing of Hajj, where he will receive the blessing of Hajj and offer special prayers for the safety of the country and nation.
Chairman Akhunzada Zahidullah Shah was appointed acting Mayor of Peshawar. On the occasion of the Hajj departure of Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali, Chairman Akhunzada Zahidullah Shah has been appointed Acting Mayor of Peshawar, a formal announcement has been issued.
