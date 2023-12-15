Akhuwat acknowledges donors' support for uplift of disadvantaged segments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Akhuwat successfully organized its Donors Get-Together on Thursday evening to acknowledge the unwavering support of its donors for the uplift of disadvantaged segments of society.

The event served as a platform to propagate the profound message of Mawakhat.

Founder and Chairman of Akhuwat, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib expressed heartfelt gratitude to the generous donors whose unwavering support has been instrumental in driving forward Akhuwat’s multifaceted initiatives.

He acknowledged their pivotal role in shaping and uplifting communities through the lens of Mawakhat.

In addition, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib extended sincere appreciation to esteemed entities such as the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and D Watson for their invaluable contributions, which significantly contributed to the success of this impressive event.

The event's success was further enhanced through the generous support of sponsors like Waltex Paints, Premiere Choice and Jawajees Pvt Ltd, whose commitment to social responsibility echoes Akhuwat’s vision of fostering inclusive growth and community betterment.

The donors get-together served as a testament to the collective dedication and shared commitment towards advancing the principles of Mawakhat, a cornerstone of Akhuwat's mission to create a more equitable and compassionate society.