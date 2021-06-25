UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Akhuwat Disburses Rs 150b Through 4.4m Small Loans'

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

'Akhuwat disburses Rs 150b through 4.4m small loans'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Akhuwat Pakistan has disbursed Rs 150 billion so far through 4.4 million small loans and recovery rate is 99.9%.

This was said by Dr Amjad Saqib, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Akhuwat Pakistan, while addressing a special function in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Friday.

He claimed that the system of interest free loans could change destiny of Pakistan but to achieve this objective every one had to play its individual as well as collective role with commitment and zeal.

Earlier, Chaudhary Talat Mahmood Senior Vice President FCCI paid the best tribute to servicesrendered by Dr Amjad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Chamber Commerce Industry Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tarin’s determination to boost revenue supported ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan yet in grey list as FATF announces its ve ..

19 minutes ago

Dahani dedicates his achievements to his late pare ..

37 minutes ago

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

49 minutes ago

Khamenei receives all-Iranian Covid jab

44 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.