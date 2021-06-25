'Akhuwat disburses Rs 150b through 4.4m small loans'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Akhuwat Pakistan has disbursed Rs 150 billion so far through 4.4 million small loans and recovery rate is 99.9%.

This was said by Dr Amjad Saqib, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Akhuwat Pakistan, while addressing a special function in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Friday.

He claimed that the system of interest free loans could change destiny of Pakistan but to achieve this objective every one had to play its individual as well as collective role with commitment and zeal.

Earlier, Chaudhary Talat Mahmood Senior Vice President FCCI paid the best tribute to servicesrendered by Dr Amjad.