Akhuwat distributes interest-free small loans among 400 families in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Akhuwat Foundation disbursed interest-free of Rs 12 million among 400 families in the district during the last 24 hours.

Member Akhuwat Standing Committee Dr Khalid Mehmood Shauq told APP that Akhuwat was providing small interest-free loans to poor and deserving families, so that they could start their own business for livelihood in a respectable manner.

In this connection, loan cheque distribution ceremonies were held at four places in Faisalabad, including Makki Masjid Gojra Road Sammundri, Commissioner Complex Mosque, Irrigation Department Mosque and Madani Masjid Samanabad, where small interest-free loans were provided to 400 families under Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance scheme.

He said that State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib distributed cheques among 100 families in Madani Masjid Samanabad, while Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan gave away cheques of small loans to 100 people in Commissioner Complex Mosque.

Similarly, Civil Judge Sammundri Fayyaz Ahmad distributed cheques among 100 poor families in Makki Masjid Sammundri, whereas, Jail Superintendent disbursed small loan cheques among 100 people in Irrigation Department Mosque.

He said that Akhuwat had provided small loans of Rs12 million to 400 families of Faisalabad and it had set a target to provide interest-free small loans up to Rs 50 million to poor families every month.

Other members Akhuwat Standing Committee including Madam Tahmina Riaz, Yaseen Randhawaand Muhammad Waseem Askari were also present.