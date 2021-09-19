UrduPoint.com

Akhuwat Distributes Interest-free Small Loans Among 400 Families In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:30 PM

Akhuwat distributes interest-free small loans among 400 families in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Akhuwat Foundation disbursed interest-free of Rs 12 million among 400 families in the district during the last 24 hours.

Member Akhuwat Standing Committee Dr Khalid Mehmood Shauq told APP that Akhuwat was providing small interest-free loans to poor and deserving families, so that they could start their own business for livelihood in a respectable manner.

In this connection, loan cheque distribution ceremonies were held at four places in Faisalabad, including Makki Masjid Gojra Road Sammundri, Commissioner Complex Mosque, Irrigation Department Mosque and Madani Masjid Samanabad, where small interest-free loans were provided to 400 families under Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance scheme.

He said that State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib distributed cheques among 100 families in Madani Masjid Samanabad, while Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan gave away cheques of small loans to 100 people in Commissioner Complex Mosque.

Similarly, Civil Judge Sammundri Fayyaz Ahmad distributed cheques among 100 poor families in Makki Masjid Sammundri, whereas, Jail Superintendent disbursed small loan cheques among 100 people in Irrigation Department Mosque.

He said that Akhuwat had provided small loans of Rs12 million to 400 families of Faisalabad and it had set a target to provide interest-free small loans up to Rs 50 million to poor families every month.

Other members Akhuwat Standing Committee including Madam Tahmina Riaz, Yaseen Randhawaand Muhammad Waseem Askari were also present.

Related Topics

Loan Faisalabad Business Poor Jail Road Gojra Mosque Million

Recent Stories

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

16 minutes ago
 India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police receives international recognitio ..

Abu Dhabi Police receives international recognition for organisational resilienc ..

31 minutes ago
 MBRCGI launches permanent educational space at Dub ..

MBRCGI launches permanent educational space at Dubai’s Emirates Towers

46 minutes ago
 CBUAE publishes report on emergent COVID-19 financ ..

CBUAE publishes report on emergent COVID-19 financial sector risks

1 hour ago
 China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.