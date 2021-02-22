UrduPoint.com
Akhuwat Distributes Rs 3mln Interest Free Loans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:23 PM

Cheques of three million rupees were distributed among deserving families as 'Qarze Hasna' under the aegis of welfare organization Akhuwat at tehsil Samundri on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Cheques of three million rupees were distributed among deserving families as 'Qarze Hasna' under the aegis of welfare organization Akhuwat at tehsil Samundri on Monday.

The cheque distribution ceremony was held at a Masjid. Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan was chief guest on the occasion.

He said that the efforts of Akuhwat was exemplary for providing interest free loans to deserving segments of the society. He said it was the moral obligation of the society to hold hands of those segments of the society which were economically weak.

He said that the effort of the welfare organization Akhuwat was doing well in this regard which was commendable.

He asked the people to invest the loans honestly in productive business, earn their livelihood and return the amount.

A representative of the organization said that thousands of families were benefiting from interest free loans provided them by the Akhuwat across the country.

He also highlighted the welfare project ongoing in education, agriculture, TEVTA and others.

