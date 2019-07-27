Akhuwat distributes Rs 8.1 mln worth interest free loan to 272 individuals

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Akhuwat distributed Interest Free Loan amounting to Rs 8.1 million among 272 people of district Swabi upon the special request of the Speaker National Assembly

According to a press release, the loans were provided for the establishment of new businesses and expansion of the existing ones.

In the event three new offices of Akhuwat were also inaugurated by Speaker National Assembly in district Swabi, which would operate on the similar lines.

He said that he would leave no stone unturned for the poverty eradication and provision of social protection to the nation. Representatives of Benazir Income Support Programme and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund were also present in the event.