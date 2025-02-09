Akhuwat Foundation, A Ray Of Light In The Darkness: Governor Tessori
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the Akhuwat Foundation and personalities like Dr. Amjad Saqib, are a ray of light in the darkness. No one has been able to do the work that Amjad Saqib was doing in 77 years. If wealthy people spend only 10 percent of their money on the needy, there will be no poor in the country.
He said this while addressing a fundraising ceremony organized by Akhuwat Foundation at the Governor House.
Akhuwat Foundation founder and chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib and Akhuwat Foundation Karachi president Danish Aman were also present in the occasion.
People attended the ceremony donated in large numbers.
Governor Sindh said that by providing Rs 300 billion, Dr. Amjad Saqib, has solved the problems of 3 crore people. However, the problems of 21 crore people are still unsolved. He said that despite the passage of 77 years for the purpose for which Pakistan was created, those problems have not been solved.
He said that behind every success there is a woman's hand, its practical form was seen in the form of providing the first loan of Rs 10,000 to a woman under the Akhuwat Foundation.
The Sindh Governor said that in the past two and a half years, I have often heard that I am being removed.
I enjoy hearing this.
Governor Kamran Tessori donated Rs 2 million to the Akhuwat Foundation on his behalf.
Addressing the ceremony, Founder and Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Muhammad Amjad said that the journey that started with Rs 10,000 has now reached Rs 3 trillion and 6 million families. 300,000 people have joined our journey. The loan repayment rate is 99 percent.
Akhuwat Foundation has 800 offices in 400 cities of the country and 8,000 workers are serving in them.
Dr. Amjad said that there are only 2 branches of Akhuwat Foundation in Karachi. They want to have 100 offices here too. He said that students from all parts of the country are studying in the university established in Lahore and their number is 15 to 20 thousand, who are educated without any fee.
He said that a poor woman donated Rs. 500 to this university, which was built at a cost of Rs. 50 crore, this is also an example.
Thanking the people, Danish Aman, said that seeing the passion of the people, it is certain that people will participate in making maximum donations. At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Amjad Saqib presented a shield to the Governor of Sindh.
