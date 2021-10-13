Akhuwat Foundation calls for lending helping hand to deprived segment: Chairman

Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib on Wednesday called for lending a helping hand to the deprived segment of society so that they can lead a self-dependent life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib on Wednesday called for lending a helping hand to the deprived segment of society so that they can lead a self-dependent life.

He said this while addressing a public lecture at the Center for Advanced Studies, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). The event was organized by department of Public Relations and Publications, UAF.

He said that we have to learn from way in which the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) introduced social and economic brotherhood among the people after the migration to Madina.

He said that 'haves persons' should help out the 'don't have' to provide an atmosphere of better living. He said unjust distribution of wealth had deteriorated the poverty situation.

He urged the students to devote themselves for seeking knowledge and keep them away from the prejudices prevailing in our society. He urged them to become the best in their chosen fields. He said that under Akhuwat Foundation interest free loans had been provided to 4.4 million people in mosques without any guarantee and its recovery rate was 99.9 percent. He said that the world population was touching 8 billion of the people and half of them were suffering from hunger. He said that the Akhuwat Foundation had started the loan program on a model of Muakhaat Madina from Rs.

10,000 and today it has reached Rs. 160 billion which was the largest interest free loan program. He said that Akhuwat Microfinance was established in 2001 to support poor families through interest-free loans.

The generosity and compassion of people had allowed Akhuwat to support over one million poor families all over Pakistan through interest-free microfinance. Akhuwat University and colleges were being set up, first of its kind - a no fee residential university where students from all over Pakistan will be selected based on merit and will be provided free quality higher education.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Dr. Amjad Saqib was the chosen one for the service of humanity. He said that UAF, in consultation with Akhuwat, would soon set up fountain house for patients with psychiatric illness especially from less privileged sections of society. He urged the people to help the deprived segment of the society so that they can excel in life. He said that the whole world was amazed that Pakistan had set an example by turning an impossible task of Dr. Amjad Saqib into a reality under which people without resources can stand on their own feet.

Principal Officer Dr Jalal Arif said that humanity and positive activities had been strengthened due to unparalleled welfare organizations like Akhuwat Foundation, Saylani and Edhi.