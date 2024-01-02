Akhuwat Foundation denies liability for fraudulent use of its name

The Akhuwat Foundation on Tuesday distanced itself from any responsibility for fraudulent activities conducted under its name, emphasizing non-accountability for dishonest transactions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Akhuwat Foundation on Tuesday distanced itself from any responsibility for fraudulent activities conducted under its name, emphasizing non-accountability for dishonest transactions.

In a statement, a spokesman of the Akhuwat Foundation clarified that Akhuwat Islamic Finance operates as an interest-free loan provider, offering loans and managing installments through its branch network. The spokesperson noted that individuals are misusing the institution's name and educational services for fraudulent activities. The Akhuwat Foundation explicitly states that it will not take responsibility for any fraudulent or deceptive transactions carried out by these individuals.

Students seeking admission to educational institutions within the fraternity are not paying any fees or charges.

Additionally, the fraternity does not offer scholarships, compensation or any similar benefits for students to pursue studies in other educational institutions.

The spokesperson reported that individuals with malicious intent and fraudulent entities are exploiting the name of Akhuwat Educational Services, falsely claiming to offer scholarships to students for test fees.

This misinformation is disseminated through fake social media accounts and various platforms, including websites. It is important to note that Akhuwat disclaims any responsibility for any dealings with these deceptive entities or individuals. He urged people to stay vigilant and be cautious of such fraudulent activities.