Open Menu

Akhuwat Foundation Denies Liability For Fraudulent Use Of Its Name

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Akhuwat Foundation denies liability for fraudulent use of its name

The Akhuwat Foundation on Tuesday distanced itself from any responsibility for fraudulent activities conducted under its name, emphasizing non-accountability for dishonest transactions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Akhuwat Foundation on Tuesday distanced itself from any responsibility for fraudulent activities conducted under its name, emphasizing non-accountability for dishonest transactions.

In a statement, a spokesman of the Akhuwat Foundation clarified that Akhuwat Islamic Finance operates as an interest-free loan provider, offering loans and managing installments through its branch network. The spokesperson noted that individuals are misusing the institution's name and educational services for fraudulent activities. The Akhuwat Foundation explicitly states that it will not take responsibility for any fraudulent or deceptive transactions carried out by these individuals.

Students seeking admission to educational institutions within the fraternity are not paying any fees or charges.

Additionally, the fraternity does not offer scholarships, compensation or any similar benefits for students to pursue studies in other educational institutions.

The spokesperson reported that individuals with malicious intent and fraudulent entities are exploiting the name of Akhuwat Educational Services, falsely claiming to offer scholarships to students for test fees.

This misinformation is disseminated through fake social media accounts and various platforms, including websites. It is important to note that Akhuwat disclaims any responsibility for any dealings with these deceptive entities or individuals. He urged people to stay vigilant and be cautious of such fraudulent activities.

Related Topics

Loan Social Media From

Recent Stories

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification c ..

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification case on Jan 4

8 minutes ago
 PU declares results

PU declares results

2 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 FDA City Sports Complex to be completed this year: ..

FDA City Sports Complex to be completed this year: DG

6 minutes ago
 SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

6 minutes ago
 CM reviews progress on new Ravi Bridge

CM reviews progress on new Ravi Bridge

6 minutes ago
Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on de ..

Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on death of Dr.Mushtaq Shaikh

6 minutes ago
 Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

2 minutes ago
 IHC directs to remove objections Afridi's plea see ..

IHC directs to remove objections Afridi's plea seeking protection bail

2 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20 ..

Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20I series

24 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim ..

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad reviews PUNJMIN ..

2 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC inaugurates lab, S&T Park at UoH

Chairman HEC inaugurates lab, S&T Park at UoH

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan