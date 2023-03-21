UrduPoint.com

Akhuwat Foundation Played Key Role In Ending Poverty: FCCI Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Akhuwat Foundation is a blessing for a country like Pakistan as it has played a key role in ending poverty by providing microfinance to needy segments to start their own businesses.

Addressing the annual fund-raising ceremony of the Akhuwat Foundation, Dr. Khurram Tariq, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Dr. Amjad Saqib, who started the organisation with limited financial resources and changed the lives of millions of people.

He termed it a miracle and said that Dr Amjad Saqib successfully projected Akhuwat as an organisation due to of his honesty, steadfastness and best administrative capabilities, and transformed lives of people living below the poverty line. He said that Akhuwat had a track record of excellence and people blindly trusted it while donating to the charity. He was optimistic that the businesspeople of the city would continue to donate to the organisation so that it would completely weed out poverty, obscurantism, unemployment and deprivation from the country.

