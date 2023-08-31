Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance to empower women in earning livelihood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :In order to provide employment opportunities to women, Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance will provide interest free loans (Qarz-e-Hasna) to women for purchasing auto rickshaws.

Area manager Akhuwat Rasheed Ahmad said here Thursday that women after buying rickshaws would be able to earn their livelihood.

Akhuwat will assist them in registration with Kareem App besides assisting them in learning to drive the auto.

He said that rickshaws of a famous brand will be provided to them at the rate of Rs 6,250 per month installment.

The interested women can contact the nearby branch of Akhuwat.