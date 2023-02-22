akistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry termed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to occupy PTI ultimately, claims Talal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry termed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi a deceiver on Wednesday, who had deceived Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who had introduced him in politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry termed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi a deceiver on Wednesday, who had deceived Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who had introduced him in politics.

He claimed that Ch Parvez Elahi would ultimately occupy Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to the media here, Talal said that Parvez Elahi was such a person who used to announce electing a dictator (Pervez Musharaf) as the president in uniform for 10 times. However, later on, he even did not attend his funeral prayers.

Responding to a query about judiciary, he said that the PML-N would use its constitutional right by objecting to the decisions made by the courts and non-judicial attitude of judges.

He said that Imran Khan had nothing to show as his performance during his tenure in government. He said the PML-N leaders always offered sacrifices and party supremo Nawaz Sharif went to jail along with her daughter. However, the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (Court arrest movement), announced by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, was nothing as he himself was enjoying protective bail in some cases.

Talal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan was given 16 chances to appear in the court; he was given extraordinary relaxation in all cases, but the PML-N leaders had to receive notices even on speaking a single line, he regretted.