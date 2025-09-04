AKMCCC Inaugurates New NICU In Hyderabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Aga Khan Maternal and Child Care Centre (AKMCCC), Hyderabad on Thursday inaugurated a state of the art Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), offering advanced care facilities for newborns in Hyderabad and surrounding districts. With this new unit, families would no longer need to travel to Karachi or other cities for specialized neonatal care.
Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro said that the facility would provide life-saving care to families in Hyderabad and nearby areas. “Many newborns lose their lives simply because specialized care is not available close to where they are born,” he noted.
The CEO of AKU Health Services Dr. Farhat Abbas said that the NICU would ensure that premature and critically ill babies in Hyderabad and surrounding areas received the same high-quality care available in major cities.
The Chief Operating Officer of AKU Off-Campus Hospital Dr. Mairaj Shah termed the new NICU a major step forward in bringing specialized neonatal care closer to home. “Our goal is to deliver timely and quality care,” he added.
According to a statement, the new NICU is equipped with modern oxygen therapies and specialized medical procedures to treat newborns with severe respiratory problems and other critical conditions. The facility is expected to reduce delays in medical attention and provide vulnerable newborns with a better chance of survival.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by community leaders, senior representatives of the Sindh Healthcare Commission as well as doctors and leadership from the Aga Khan University Hospital.
