Akram Durrani College Renamed As Bannu Model School,College

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:23 PM

Akram Durrani College renamed as Bannu Model School,College

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has renamed Akram Khan Durrani College as Bannu Model School and College on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has renamed Akram Khan Durrani College as Bannu Model School and College on Wednesday.

Advisor on Education, Ziaullah Bangash told media that new name of the college will be Bannu Model School and College adding copy of the notification has been sent to school principal and education board.

He further said that an educational institution cannot be named after a man who was wanted to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in corruption cases.

